Xbox Series S GPU Presents Challenges for Future Titles, Says 4A Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 402 Views
Microsoft decided for the latest generation to release two different consoles on day one that have a different amount of specs. The Xbox Series X is the premium console priced at $499, while the Xbox Series S is the lower-end model priced at $299.
4A Games CFO Oleksandr Shyshkovtsov in an interview with Wccftech was asked about the downside of the lower specs of the Xbox Series S. He said the RAM is not an issue, but that the lower end GPU would provide challenges for future titles.
"The RAM is not an issue for us (currently), but GPU performance presents challenges for future titles. Our current renderer is designed for high spatial and temporal resolution," said Shyshkovtsov.
"It is stochastic by nature. Dropping any of those would require us to do more expensive calculations dropping performance even further. We have a compromise solution right now, but I am not satisfied with it yet."
Just drop the resolution and framerate, nobody that bought a series S is expecting to run 4k at 60fps.
1080p at 30fps is good enough for an entry system.
I'm very confused by what he's saying, but they apparently have a solution. I can't help but think games, especially from a studio like 4A, should scale for various specs. Is their focus only making content that works well on high end consoles and expensive PC graphics cards? I doubt it.
No such thing as a high end console. But optimizing a game for current gen consoles and the downscaling it is harder than the other wat around. Dropping the resolution and franerates only het you so far. What if you want to use Bert high quality models for instance. But we shall see if the Series S Will limit this gen Ir if Turing off RT and de reading resolution and franerates will be enough.
They can't just "drop" the resolution in their specific game engine (It's their technology, not the Xbox at fault here.) as it uses a lower resolution to start with and reconstructs the image into a higher resolution one by using information from previous frames.
At 1080P and using the same reconstruction technique will most likely result in an extremely unappealing output as the base resolution may be significantly lower.
There are far better approaches to take which would shine the Xbox Series S hardware in a better light, but for whatever reason they decided not to take that approach.