Outriders Launches April 1 for Google Stadia - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly announced Outriders will launch for Google Stadia on April 1, which is the same day it launches for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We’re excited to team with Google to bring Outriders to Stadia with Stadia exclusive features and the highest levels of performance, allowing players to get the best experience on all supported devices," said Square Enix External Studios co-head of studio Jon Brooke.

Here is an overview of the game:

Outriders is a one to three-player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.

Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry—People Can Fly.

Key Features:

Intensity of a Shooter, Depth of an RPG – Outriders‘ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.

– Outriders‘ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid. A Dark and Desperate Journey – Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

– Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. Dynamic One to Three-Player Co-Op – Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet.

– Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet. Four Unique Classes – Create and customize your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.

– Create and customize your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle. Scavenge and Adapt – Customize and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.

