Microsoft Testing xCloud Game Streaming Through Web Browsers - News

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has begun testing its xCloud game streaming service using a web browser, according to sources familiar with Microsoft's Xbox plans who spoke with The Verge.

Microsoft employees are testing a web-based version of xCloud ahead of an upcoming public preview. xCloud allows people to play their Xbox games using a web browser, which also opens up the service to those on iPhones and iPads.

The web version works similar to how the app works on Android devices. It comes with a simple launcher that has recommendations for games, and the ability to resume recently played games, and play all available cloud games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

After you launch a game it will run in fullscreen. It will also require a controller to play Xbox games streamed via the web browser.

Microsoft plans to bundle the web version of xCloud into the PC version of the Xbox app on Windows 10, as well. The browser version is currently limited to Chromium browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, at least for now. Microsoft plans to hold a public preview of xCloud running in a browser sometime in the spring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

