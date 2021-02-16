Reggie Fils-Aime: Switch Success Was Not a Surprise After Seeing Prototype - News

Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Gamertag Radio said he was not surprised with the success of the Nintendo Switch after he saw the prototype for the first time.

"No, it was not a surprise to me," said Fils-Aime. "And I say this because the first time I saw the Nintendo DS, the hair on the back of my neck stood up. The team was demoing an early, early prototype of what would become Nintendogs. Immediately I saw the potential.

"The first time I picked up a Wii Remote and played, again, a rudimentary experience that would become Wii Sports, I knew it was gonna be magical. The day that I sat with Mr. Iwata and held a prototype Switch and we talked about the concept, I knew it was going to be magical.

"And I say this because the system was solving for a key player complaint, and that complaint is, I’m having fun, I’m playing my game, and now I need to stop because I got to go to work, or I got to go to school, and I can’t take my game with me. I can’t continue playing that game.

"So Switch, with the opportunity to play on that big screen TV, then take it out of the dock and go play in handheld mode, it met a fundamental consumer desire. That was the triggering moment. There were so many other smart things the company did – the support for Unity and Unreal, which allowed all of the great independent content to come. A number of other key decisions."

He added that knowing it was going to be a success made it easier for him to decide to retire.

"Knowing that it was going to be successful is what helped make my retirement decision easy, because I knew the company was going to be in great shape for at least a few years."

Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch in March 2017 and it has already sold over 78.6 million units to consumers, according to VGChartz estimates, and has shipped over 79.87 million units.

