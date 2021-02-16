Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, Features 50 Minutes of Information on Current and Upcoming Switch Games - News

Nintendo announced it will host Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 17 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

The Nintendo Direct will feature about 50 minutes of new information on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and upcoming games that will release for the Switch in the first half of the year.

You will be able to watch the Nintendo Direct here.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

