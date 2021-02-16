Blasphemous Update Adds Miriam From Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night to the Game on February 18 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen have announced Miriam Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be added to Blasphemous in the Strife and Ruin update. The update will launch on February 18.

Tasked with helping Miriam return to her world, players must complete a series of platforming challenges and collect shards to repair her portal home. Filled with traps that force the player to hone their precision platforming abilities, those who pass the test and help Miriam return to her world will have a special reward bestowed upon them.

“Strife and Ruin” also introduces Boss Rush Mode, which becomes available after completing the main storyline. Ramping up the challenge to new heights, the mode features courses containing a selection of bosses that players take on using any of their save files. Each run is assigned a score based on various factors, with medals available for the toughest of Penitents.

A Demake Area has also been added that pays homage to classic 8-bit platformers, providing a linear experience, played inside an arcade cabinet that is hidden in a secret location on Cvstodia, with reimagined visuals to match the retro style. Core mechanics will change to suit the classic style as well, as The Penitent One strives to gather five golden skulls and defeat a new boss to reap the rewards. Continuing the retro theme, The Game Kitchen has also included several new render modes, emulating older TV effects that can be applied throughout the entire standard game.

Blasphemous is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

