Dry Drowning Launches February 22 for Switch

VLG Publishing and developer Studio V announced the psychological investigative thriller visual novel, Dry Drowning, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 22.

The game is out now for PC via Steam and GOG, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Spring 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dry Drowning is a visual novel that takes a stark look at a near-future dominated by dark forces in positions of power. The game immerses players into the world of Mordred Foley—a troubled private detective with a genuinely shady past—and his mission to lift the lid on a serial killer taking out targets in a dystopian future. Weighed down by a dark history of his own, Foley’s world is one gripped by tyranny, where the hunger for power at the top results in society sinking to the absolute bottom.

Key Features:

Choices that really matter: More than 150 story branches and three completely different endings.

Moral choices that impact character relationships and the game environment across a potential 20 hours of gameplay.

Elaborate clue system for investigations: Learn about the city of Nova Polemos and its citizens through dialogue, evidence, items, and character biographies.

Horror style interrogations: Use evidence to reconstruct cases, break people’s masks of deception, and uncover the truth with Dry Drowning’s “Living Nightmare” system.

Explore flashbacks and past cases to solve new ones.

Dynamic soundtrack with more than 40 dramatic and emotional tracks.

A balanced mix of Western and Eastern visual arts, casting light on a grim futuristic setting where cyberpunk and retro elements harmoniously coexist.

