Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 7, 2021.

FIFA 21 has re-entered the charts in second, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops to third place, XCOM 2 is in fourth place, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe XCOM 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons NBA 2K21

