Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - January 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through January 2021 shows how the Switch has been consistently gaining on the lifetime PS4 sales and growing its lead over the Xbox One. The PS4 is ahead of the Switch by 36.3 million units and the Xbox One by 65.3 million units. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox One by 29.0 million

The PS4 is 3.76 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Switch is 2.46 million units away from outselling the PSP, which has sold 81.09 million units lifetime. The Xbox One 0.37 million units away from crossing 50 million units sold.

The Switch passed the 78 million mark. The PS4 has sold 114.93 million units lifetime, the Switch 78.63 million units, and the Xbox One 49.63 million.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 47.3 percent market share, the Switch sits at 32.3 percent, and the Xbox One at 20.4 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 114,934,524

Switch Total Sales: 78,631,440

Xbox One Total Sales: 49,631,052

During the month of January 2021, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.39 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.56 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 172,242 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 87,425 units (5.6%), the PlayStation 4 is down 552,522 units (-67.7%) and the Xbox One is down 245,692 units (-61.6%). It should be noted, January 2020 includes 5 weeks for VGChartz tracking, while January 2021 is 4 weeks.

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 82.4 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 13.1 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 4.5 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 263,150

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,652,151

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 90,908

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder, VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

