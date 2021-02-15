Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 5, 2021, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsRing Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in fourth place and FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hitman 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Xbox One Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 New Super Mario Bros. 2 PC Football Manager 2021 Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

