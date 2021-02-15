Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 136 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 5, 2021, according to SELL.
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsRing Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in fourth place and FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Hitman 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- New Super Mario Bros. 2
- Football Manager 2021
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
