FIFA 21 Tops the Italian Charts, Rainbow Six Siege Takes 2nd - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) remains in first place on the Italian charts for Week 5, 2021, which ended February 7, 2021.

Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) are in second and third places, respectively. Assassin's creed Valhalla (PS4) is in fourth place, while Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4) is in fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 5, 2021:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4)

