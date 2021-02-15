PlayStation Vita Version of Sharin no Kuni: The Girl Among the Sunflowers Cancelled - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Frontwing in an update to Kickstarter backers has cancelled the PlayStation Vita version of Sharin no Kuni: The Girl Among the Sunflowers.

"The direct cause of the cancellation of the development of the PS Vita game version was the overdue delivery date of the development contractor, but the final responsibility for the situation, including the management of the contractor, lies with the project team, or to be more precise, Frontwing, who is the main organizer of the project and in charge of the development management," reads the update from the developer.

Refunds to those who backed this version of the game are being offered, while it is possible to switch to the PC version, which is expected to release in April 2021.

Thanks, Rice Digital.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles