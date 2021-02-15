Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Announced for PC, More Details on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Upgrade - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have announced Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will launch for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG this spring.

Users who already own the base game will be able to get a free upgrade to the Enhanced Edition, which is the same for the upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions.

"This upgrade is so extensive, it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec, and we will need to deliver this version as a separate product – it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players," reads the blog post.

"The PC Enhanced Edition will offer additional Ray Tracing features, including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions.

"Applying the same philosophy as our Xbox and PlayStation upgrades, this PC Enhanced Edition will be FREE to all existing Metro Exodus owners on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and GoG. You can expect the PC Enhanced Edition to release later this spring."

Check out the full breakdown of the new Ray Tracing features in the chart below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles