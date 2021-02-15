It Takes Two is Around 14-15 Hours Long - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight will be releasing It Takes Two next month. The director of the game and head of Hazelight, Josef Fares, in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game will take around 14 to 15 hours to complete.

Fares did say there were no collectibles in the game, but it will have about 25 minigames spread throughout the world of the game.

"I would say between 14-15 hours," Fares said. "There’s a lot to discover. No collectibles and s**t. That’s not something we want. So instead of you go around, you can interact with stuff. You will have lots of minigames, like 25 minigames spread out in the world they can play around, side content and s**t.

"We want the world to be alive, so you’ll have a lot of fun discovering that weird s**t. There’s a lot of secrets as well, I hope people find them. They’re going to love it."

It Takes Two will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

