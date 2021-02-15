Baldur's Gate 3 Panel Set for February 17 - News

/ 78 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Larian Studios in a new post via the official Steam page for Baldur's Gate 3 revealed it will be hosting a new panel for the game on Wednesday, February 17 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

The panel is titled "Panel from Hell II" and will feature Principal Rules Designer of Dungeons & Dragons Jeremy Crawford, Creative Director Swen Vincke, and guests Nick Pechenin, David Walgrave, and more. There will be news and updates for Baldur's Gate 3.

The panel will also provide a peek at "newly improved cinematics, Tieflings, spells, and cows, oh my!"

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in early access for PC and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles