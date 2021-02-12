Playtonic Games Forms Playtonic Friends Publishing Label - News

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games has announced the establishment of publishing label, Playtonic Friends.

The first three studios working with Playtonic Friends are BPM: Bullets Per Minute developer Awe Interactive, Slime-san developer Fabraz, and OK Golf developer okidokico.

"The knowledge that we were coming up to our sixth birthday triggered lots of typical Teams calls amongst the staff here at Playtonic," said Playtonic Games CEO Gavin Price. "Should we all don party hats and video chat together? Should we have a few mocktails, whip out the Karaoke and belt out our best Beyonce? Or should we launch a new publishing label designed to bring the best games from indie studios the world over to market? Given I had a bit of scratchy throat that evening—and that the establishment of Playtonic Friends had been brewing as a serious ambition for a while—we went with that."

Playtonic Games business development manager Steph Darrah added, "While everyone at Playtonic has dreams of recreating Scrooge McDuck splashing around in his pool of cold, hard cash, in reality our motivation for setting up Playtonic Friends was to take what we’ve learned about producing & releasing video games and use it to aid developers of a like mind looking for a fruitful route to market. That said, a yacht moored on the shores of Monte Carlo would be nice."

