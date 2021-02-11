Axiom Verge 2 is a Metroidvania Game, Launches 2021 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase announced Axiom Verge 2 will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch version later this year.

Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action-adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new characters, new abilities, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original Axiom Verge.

The sole developer, Tom Happ, is responsible for all the music, art, game design, and programming in this game.

Key Features:

Expansive non-linear exploration of a huge interconnected map.

Hack any enemy with unique and interesting consequences for each.

Launch a remote drone with its own separate abilities and behaviors.

Speedrun Mode—play with a streamlined interface and additional features to facilitate speedrunning.

Plus one other major feature players will be excited to discover on their own

