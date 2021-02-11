Kingdom Hearts Series Launches on Epic Games Store on March 30 - News

Square Enix during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase announced the Kingdom Hearts series will launch for PC via the Epic Games Store on March 30.

The list of games coming to the Epic Games Store include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The games are priced at $59.99, except for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, which is priced at $49.99.

These games are available now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

