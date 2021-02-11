ZeniMax Online Studios Hiring for Multiple Unannounced Projects - News

ZeniMax Online Studios, known for The Elder Scrolls Online, via Twitter announced it is hiring for "multiple unannounced projects." This is the first mention of there being multiple games in development by the studio.

It was previously announced by senior game designer Quentin Cobb at ZeniMax Online Studios that the developer was working on an unannounced AAA IP.

Cobb, along with lead game designer Alex Sulman, principal combat designer John Baustista, animator Chris a Kovach, and principal engineer TJ Madigan, have formed a new satellite studio for ZeniMax Online Studios in San Diego.

Microsoft announced in September 2020 it had worked out a deal to acquire Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. The deal is expected to close soon.

We've got dozens of job openings on our website, both for @TESOnline and multiple unannounced projects! Come check them out ⬇️https://t.co/VMLHqnwShQ #GameJobs #GameDev pic.twitter.com/6AZl4nk8Fj — ZeniMax Online Studios (is hiring!) (@ZeniMax_Online) February 11, 2021

