Ring Fit Adventure Races Up the Swiss Charts

posted 2 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again tops the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 5th week of 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top 10 in second place, while FIFA 21 is down one spot to take third place. Pokemon Sword and Shield is up one spot to take fourth place and Just Dance 2021 is down to fifth place. Super Mario Party falls three spots to take sixth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 5, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Pokemon Sword and Shield Just Dance 2021 Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft

