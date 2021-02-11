Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Cast as Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us HBO Series - News

The two main protagonists in the HBO TV series based on the hit video game series, The Last of Us, have been cast, according to Deadline.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has been cast to play Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, has been cast as Ellie.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last of Us writer and creative director Neil Druckmann are writing the script and will be the executive producers on the series. Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, who directed the drama Beanpole, will be directing the pilot episode of the series.

The Last of Us video game franchise has been a huge hit for Sony with the series selling over 24 million units worldwide. The first entry in the series released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and was later remastered for the PlayStation 4, while the sequel launched for the PS4 in June 2020.

