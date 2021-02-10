Solaris: Offworld Combat Headed to PSVR in Spring 2021 - News

Developer First Contact Entertainment announced the multiplayer shooter, Solaris: Offworld Combat, will launch for the PlayStation VR in Spring 2021. Perp Games will publish the physical version of the game.

The game launched for Oculus Quest and Oculus Riftin September 2020.

Solaris Offworld Combat will be coming to PlayStation VR Spring 2021!



To those of you looking for a hard copy, we’ll be working with @Perpgames on the physical release.



Keep an eye out for more information as we get closer to the release date. #PSVR #VR @SolarisOWC #SolarisOWC pic.twitter.com/EI9nZ3Yxoi — First Contact Entertainment is Hiring!!! (@firstcontactent) February 10, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Solaris: Offworld Combat—a fast-paced, multiplayer shooter that drops you straight into intense action. Suit up, log in, and game on—you’re about to jump into four-versus-four match-ups, where you’ll run, sprint and slide your way across arenas, picking up weapons and items to eliminate your opponents. Coordinate with your team to defeat your rivals and take over the Control Point to win the match!

Eight-Player Online Multiplayer Shooter:

Control the Point – Step into the role of an Athlon—an elite VR athlete—and put your skills to the test in this futuristic world of high-stakes, fast-paced VR combat. Start each game with your pistol, then run, sprint, and slide your way across the arena — picking up weapons, equipment, and health packs along the way. Work with your team to take over the Control Point and win the match!

– Step into the role of an Athlon—an elite VR athlete—and put your skills to the test in this futuristic world of high-stakes, fast-paced VR combat. Start each game with your pistol, then run, sprint, and slide your way across the arena — picking up weapons, equipment, and health packs along the way. Work with your team to take over the Control Point and win the match! Weapons – You start the game with your Sentinel Disruptor pistol, but you can pick up other weapons throughout the arena during the match — like Grenade Launchers, Shotguns, Rocket Launchers, and Arc Rifles. You can also pick up Health and Armor, and deploy items like Mines, Shields, and other Utilities.

Arenas:

Tarvos Prime – Map Size: Medium. Perimeter rooms that lead players to a central plaza with a bridge at the center of it. Features many flank routes and a combination of teleporters and flank routes.

– Map Size: Medium. Perimeter rooms that lead players to a central plaza with a bridge at the center of it. Features many flank routes and a combination of teleporters and flank routes. Tarvos Minor – Map Size: Small. A very small, symmetrical arena with only 3 capture points.

– Map Size: Small. A very small, symmetrical arena with only 3 capture points. Vortex Prime – Map Size: Large. Four independent platforms orbiting a central platform suspended over a black hole. A combination of interior and exterior space, teleporters are the main method of travel in this arena.

– Map Size: Large. Four independent platforms orbiting a central platform suspended over a black hole. A combination of interior and exterior space, teleporters are the main method of travel in this arena. Vortex Major – Map Size: Medium. There is no center portion in this version of Vortex, so you will make your way around the perimeter sections of the map. Follow the Control Point Indicator!

– Map Size: Medium. There is no center portion in this version of Vortex, so you will make your way around the perimeter sections of the map. Follow the Control Point Indicator! Vortex Minor – Map Size: Small. Featuring only the center platform of Vortex Prime, this small sized map has a range of verticality as you chase control points around this tiny space.

– Map Size: Small. Featuring only the center platform of Vortex Prime, this small sized map has a range of verticality as you chase control points around this tiny space. Fury 451 – Map Size: Medium. Players must navigate the terrain using corridors and drop-down flank-routes to gain the advantage on other players while avoiding the Lava hazards. High risk, but high reward for the more adventurous players.

– Map Size: Medium. Players must navigate the terrain using corridors and drop-down flank-routes to gain the advantage on other players while avoiding the Lava hazards. High risk, but high reward for the more adventurous players. Fury Major – Map Size: Medium. This map is a complete redesign of Fury 451, with a new layout that focuses on more centralized player engagement and close quarters combat. Between the precariously placed plasma pools and tactical teleporters, athlons are sure to enjoy this wonderful holofield.

