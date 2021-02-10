Rainbow Six Quarantine Still Launching in 2021, Ubisoft Evaluating Name Change - News

/ 101 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Ubisoft in October 2020 delayed the releases of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet during the companies earnings call with investors and attended by VideoGamesChronicle said the plan is to launch the two games by September 30, 2021.

Ubisoft was later asked in the earnings call if the game would get a new title due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"On Rainbow Six Quarantine, we are creating a product that is actually, as it’s named today, it is something we are evaluating and we will see what comes in the future on that product," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

Ubisoft has stated it has yet to decide if it would increase the price of its games to $70 or keep them at $60. Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic currently has pre-orders priced at $60.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles