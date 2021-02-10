Marvel’s Avengers PS5 Trophies Appear Online - News

/ 129 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics released Marvel's Avengers for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia in September 2020. It was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, however, those versions were delayed to 2021.

It appears the next-generation versions of the game might not be too far off from release. The full list of Trophies for the PlayStation 5 version have appeared on PSN Profiles.

Square Enix will be holding a new War Table live stream for Marvel's Avengers on Tuesday, February 16. It is quite possible we will get a release date and details on the next-generation versions of the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams.



Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Play An Original Avengers Story

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM.



Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

Embrace Your Powers

Progress through the single player campaign to rebuild your Hero roster and restore their powers; then continue to battle AIM solo or online with friends.

Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.

Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.

Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.

Assemble Online

Using a reclaimed helicarrier as a base of operations, players launch Hero Missions (single-player) and Warzone Missions (single-player or co-op) in hotspots around the globe.

Up to four players assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.

The narrative will unfold over multiple years, with every new Super Hero and region delivered at no additional cost.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles