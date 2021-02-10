The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass Trademarked in Australia - News

Nintendo released the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, for the Nintendo DS in 2007 and re-released for the Wii U Virtual console. Even though the game is nearly 14 years old Nintendo has filed a trademark in Australia for it. The trademark was filed in 2020 and was made public this month.

This trademark could be hinting at a Nintendo Switch remaster or remake, or a re-release of the game on the Nintendo eShop. However, it could also mean nothing.

Y a quelques jours, trademark de Phantom Hourglass acceptée en Australie pic.twitter.com/c1BU56TEag — Kelios (@KeliosFR) February 9, 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass is a direct sequel to the 2002 GameCube title, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

