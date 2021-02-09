Base One is a Space Station Sim, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer PixFroze have announced space station simulation game, Base One, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in Q2 2021.

Base One is a space station simulator with hardcore survival and RPG mechanics.

Step into the role of intrepid explorers seeking to build new homes across the far reaches of the cosmos. Establish new colonies by building space stations, managing vital needs like heat, oxygen, and power, while searching for valuable resources in uncharted wilds.

Overcome a range of trials in a story-driven campaign set against a backdrop of socio-political drama where special interests and the powerful stand much to gain from the final frontier. Balance each station’s needs while researching and unlocking new technology that will ensure the long-term success and viability of human presence in the region.

Story-Driven – Complete difficult missions and save your home planet from a terrible threat!

– Complete difficult missions and save your home planet from a terrible threat! Time Management – Plan scientific research, organize resource extraction, processing and production.

– Plan scientific research, organize resource extraction, processing and production. Realistic Simulation – Manage your crew and supplies, and defend your station.

