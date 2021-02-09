Ubisoft Accounts for 3 of the Top 7 Best-Selling Games on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - Sales

Ubisoft in its conference call with investors said three of its games were in the top seven best-selling games on next-generation consoles - the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The three games were Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Ubisoft was the top third-party publisher in 2020 as more people are playing and spending more during the post pandemic lockdown. December was the biggest month ever for Ubisoft. The company had 40 million monthly active users in the 2020 holiday quarter.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the biggest launch in Assassin’s Creed franchise history and is the second best-selling game on the next-generation consoles. Daily average users were twice that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the same time frame. It also had the biggest Ubisoft launch in terms of digital and add-on spending.

Watch Dogs: Legion was the fourth best-selling game on next-generation consoles, while Immortal Fenyx Rising came in seventh and is selling well on the Nintendo Switch.

Rainbow Six Siege has surpassed 70 million players, which is up 15 million players over the last year.

Ubisoft Massive will continue to release new content for The Division in 2021 and 2022, while they continue to develop their new Star Wars game. Massive is a large studio that can work on both at the same time as they collaborate with other Ubisoft studios.

The publisher plans to grow its free-to-play games development and plans to reveal some of them this year. It has a goal to reach more players on more platforms with its franchises and new IPs. It is working on a mobile title with Tencent.

The mobile strategy for Ubisoft is to work on high-end games based on its franchises. It wants to release AAA games on mobile.

