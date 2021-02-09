Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Activision Blizzard announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 12 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The game will also launch later this year for PC.

The game first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020. If you own the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game you will be able to get the next-generation version on the respective next-generation console for free. Save data can be transferred over as well.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An All New, Original Adventure Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time marks the first new installment in the Crash series in more than 10 years! Taking place directly after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, It’s About Time sets Crash and Coco against their nefarious enemies’ evil quest to dominate the multiverse. Players can spin, jump and wump through this single-player adventure as Crash or Coco with new gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging. The addition of powerful Quantum Masks gives our hero bandicoots even more abilities to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangers on their journey to save the multiverse. Experience the same over-the-top action platforming the series is known for, including modern additions like quality-of-life improvements, visual upgrades, and the choice between Modern and Retro modes to match the appetite of both new players and longtime fans of the series.

Crash Bandicoot, New and Improved For those playing on next-gen platforms, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have enhanced 4K resolution*, faster loading times, and more! And you can play the way you want to. Choose Modern mode or Retro for that classic gaming experience — where if lose all your lives, you restart the level.

Bend reality with four powerful Quantum Masks — the guardians of space and time — like Lani-Loli, who phase-shifts obstacles in and out of existence, or Ika Ika, whose power inverts gravity, giving Crash and Coco the ability to platform upside down! Experience the story in new ways with alternate timeline paths, revisiting previous levels using different characters — like nefarious villain Neo Cortex and the reformed Dingodile — and more difficult platforming challenges. And test your skills in the new N. Verted mode, a wild take on mirror mode that flips levels and delivers new filters and effects across dimensions.

Suggested Retail Pricing and Upgrade** Paths Players who purchase, or already have, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time ($59.99 SRP) on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be entitled to receive next-gen upgrades at no cost (except in Japan) within the same console family on March 12. Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch™ ($39.99 SRP) are available in select territories starting today, via the Nintendo e-shop or at select retailers. The game will also be coming to PC via Battle.net, with pre-orders available in select territories starting today ($39.99 SRP). Anyone who purchases the game digitally will receive the Totally Tubular Skins (available upon completion of the second level), which put Crash and Coco into some digs that show off their radical ‘90s roots. To learn more about next-gen features, installation and other details, click here .

* PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will support native 4K at 60FPS, while Xbox Series S versions will upscale to 4K. On PC Battle.net, 4K will be supported based on players’ PC specs; framerate is uncapped, and the game will run at 60FPS when playing with recommended specs. Internet required on PC.

**Players who own a disc version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time must own a next gen console that has a disc drive to upgrade. For full details, visit the FAQ page.

