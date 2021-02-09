Tencent Has Acquired Minority Stake in DayZ Dev Bohemia Interactive - News

DayZ, Vigor, and Ylands developer Bohemia Interactive announced Tencent has acquired a minority in the company.

Bohemia Interactive will continue to operate as an independent company and led by its current management team.

Bohemia Interactive and Tencent are currently working together to release the sandbox game creation platform, Ylands, to Chinese players and game makers.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Tencent, one of the most significant internet companies in the world," said Bohemia Interactive CEO Marek Spanel. "We look forward to working on our current and future generations of games with the support of a strong partner that has known us for many years and understands our unique approach to online games."

