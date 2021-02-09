Sonic CD Animated Intro Now Available in HD - News

Sega released the side-scrolling platformer, Sonic CD, in 1993 on the Sega CD add-on for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

The game featured an animated introduction video that users Tanks and Quazza on the Sonic Retro forums have taken the time to clean up and upscale it to 720p.

"There were always issues with the opening animation that made us feel we could do it justice with a little ESRGAN love," said Tanks on the forums. "And thanks to a some new model training techniques and a little effort we've finally been able to achieve this.

"We stuck to our proprietary models for most of the frame cleaning and scaling, using the film cels SEGA released not too long ago as a guide post. Some of the darker scenes needed some extra support and it's thanks to the recently released celframes model we were able to fill in some gaps."



View the upscaled Sonic CD opening animation video below:

The animated introduction to the game features the song Sonic Boom. You can read the lyrics to the song below:

If you're strong You can fly You can reach the other side Of the rainbow

It's all right Take a chance Cause there is no circumstance That you can't handle When you use your mind

Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (Trouble keeps you running faster) Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (Save the planet from disaster)

Through the dark To the light It's a supersonic flight Gotta keep it goin'

Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (Trouble keeps you running faster) Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (Save the planet from disaster) Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (Spinning through a world in motion) Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom, Sonic Boom (x2)

