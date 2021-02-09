tinyBuild Acquires We’re Five Games, Hungry Couch, and Moon Moose - News

tinyBuild announced it has acquired Totally Reliable Delivery Service developer We’re Five Games, Black Skylands developer Hungry Couch, and Cartel Tycoon developer Moon Moose.

These three acquisition brings the total number of internal developers owned by tinyBuild up to seven. Other developers part of tinyBuild include Hello Neighbor developer Dynamic Pixel, Guts and Glory and Pigeon Simulator developer HakJak, Party Hard 2 and Secret Neighbor co-developer Hologryph, and Hello Engineer developer tinyBuild Riga.

"We believe that long-term thinking and long-term partnerships are the way to move forward for tinyBuild," said tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik. "With We’re Five, Hungry Couch, and Moon Moose all joining the orange family, our new first-party studios will have access to tinyBuild’s resources and funding while maintaining full creative control."

We're Five Games released Totally Reliable Delivery Service on April 1, 2020. The game has over 14 million downloads. An updated version of the game will release on PC via Steam on April 1, 2021. Pre-production on the next game in the Totally Reliable series has started and will launch later this year.

Hungry Couch is developing Black Skylands for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q2 2021. The tinyBuild acquisition will allow the developer to work on additional games.

Moon Moose is developing Cartel Tycoon for PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2021.

