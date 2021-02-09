We Were Here Out Now for Free in PS4, Sequels Launch on February 23 - News

Total Mayhem Games announced the cooperative puzzle adventure game, We Were Here, is available now for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for free. The sequels, We Were Here Too and We Were Here Together, will launch on February 23.

We Were Here first released for PC via Steam in February 2017 and Xbox One in September 2019. These versions are also available for free for a limited time.

View the PlayStation 4 launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Each player has to explore different areas, and every puzzle requires teamwork to solve. Asymmetric puzzles give each partner different information, and challenge players to talk to each other and figure out exactly what information they have and how it might lead to a solution. You and your partner have nothing but your wits, a walkie-talkie each, and whatever you can find on your way.

The series currently includes We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and the latest game We Were Here Together. All three games will be released on PlayStation this February 23, with a bundle offering the complete series for a discount. The original We Were Here is available to claim for free right now!

Key Features:

Two player cooperative online adventure—featuring in-game walkie-talkies.

Overcome challenging puzzles through communication and cooperation.

Atmospheric thriller setting that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Explore intriguing frozen environments—search for clues in the dark halls of the sinister Castle Rock and the icy wastes of Antarctica.

Inspired by games such as: Myst, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and real-life escape rooms.

