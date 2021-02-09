Black Myth: Wu Kong Get Gorgeous New Trailer - News

Developer Game Science has released a new trailer for the Journey to the West-themed single-player action RPG, Black Myth: Wu Kong, which is in development for "all mainstream consoles and PC."

Here is an overview of the game:

As the Mouse gives way to the Ox, we have a growing talent and force. Here is a little tune for you, gamers dear. May you have a prosperous year!

Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure game developed by Game Science Studio. The game is still in development, and the release date has not been determined yet.

