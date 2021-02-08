Deck13 Interactive Opens New Studios in Montreal - News

posted 6 hours ago

Parent company Focus Home Interactive announced Deck13 Interactive has opened up a new studio based in Montreal, Canada.

Deck13 Interactive has been developing "an ambitious new project slated for worldwide release in 2022" and this new studio will be focused on this new game at first.

"Montreal is a great breeding ground for creative talent and a catalyst for technological innovation," Deck13 Interactive managing director Mathias Reichert said. "Opening a subsidiary in Canada is a logical continuation in the history and internal development of our studio. Deck13 Studio Montreal will allow us to strengthen our knowledge and integrate new visions, cultures and know-how that will undoubtedly take the studio to the next level."

Focus Home Interactive chairman of the management board Christophe Nobileau added, "The creation of a Focus Home Interactive Group studio in Canada is a key step in our desire to develop the Focus brand while supporting our studios and partners in their growth and ambitions. We are delighted that this step has been taken via the Deck13 studio, a historical partner and now an integral part of our ambitious project.

"This subsidiary is the symbol of our desire to integrate new talents and skills, and demonstrates our exacting standards and our determination to always seek quality and innovation that will allow us to offer unique gaming experiences to players."

