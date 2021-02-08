Forza Horizon 4 Launches March 9 on Steam - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 4 will launch for PC via Steam on March 9.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.

