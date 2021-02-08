#DRIVE Launches February 16 for Switch - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pixel Perfect Dude announced the endless driving game, #DRIVE, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 16. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

#DRIVE is an endless driving video game inspired by road and action movies from 1970s. As simple as possible, allowing the player to pick a car, pick the place and just hit the road. Just be aware not to hit anything else.

No matter where we drive, no matter what we drive or how fast we drive. We simply chose to drive. And you?

