Steam Breaks Concurrent Users Record, Tops 26 Million - News

Steam keeps on setting new records for the highest number of concurrent users. The digital games store topped 24.78 million concurrent users following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December and on January 3 it reached a new peak of 25,418,674 concurrent users.

Over the weekend, Steam for the first time ever topped 26 million concurrent users, according to SteamDB. Steam reached a peak of 26,401,443 concurrent users on Sunday, February 7.

Steam continues shattering its concurrent users records, right now at 26.3 million users! 🚀



Previous record was 25.4mil on January 2nd. https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/DSLzDfECPE — Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 7, 2021

