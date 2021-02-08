Epic Games Store Spring Showcase to Air February 11 - Announcements, Gameplay, and More - News

Epic Games announced the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase will air on Thursday, February 11 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. You can watch it on Twitch.

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase will feature "a collection of new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love."

Epic Games will also host a Showcase Sale from February 11 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET to February 25 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Games discounted include Star Wars: Squadrons, SnowRunner, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Hades.

