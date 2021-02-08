Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in the top spot on the French charts in week 4, 2021, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third place. FIFA 21 (PS4) is in fourth place and Just Dance 2021 (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hitman 3

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hitman 3 Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4 FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Wario Ware Gold Mario Kart 7 PC Football Manager 2021 Microsoft Flight Simulator Cyberpunk 2077

