Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Video Showcases 9 Minutes of Co-op Gameplay - News

/ 95 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Nintendo is less than a week away from the release of Super Mario 3D World for the Nintendo Switch and the company has released a new video of the game showcasing nine minutes of co-operative gameplay.

"Today we’re so excited to play some co-op Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and specifically Bowser’s Fury," said Nintendo about the gameplay video. "It’s very cool that with this game you’re really getting two adventures and Bowser’s Fury is really unique and different than Super Mario 3D World. In Bowser’s Fury, we get to explore this open world and try our best to stay out of Fury Bowser’s way. Good thing we have the Giga Bell to turn us into Giga Mario!"

View the co-op gameplay video below:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles