Animal Crossing: New Horizons Once Again Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has remained on the top spot on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 7, 2021. Sales for the game dropped 13 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in second place as sales were down just one percent. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War took third place as sales dropped eight percent. Ring Fit Adventure is in fourth as sales increased 34 percent. It missed third place by just 52 units.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Just Dance 2021 FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

