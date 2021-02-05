Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Expansion Launches This Fall for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 404 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in Fall 2021.

An open beta for the PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will start on April 13. This is the same day update 5.5 releases for current platforms. The PS5 version of the game features improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution, and more.

View Endwalker teaser trailer below:

View the Endwalkder Sage reveal trailer below:

View the PS5 overview trailer below:



Read the announcement of the expansion below:

Scheduled to release fall 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Mac, Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.

Endwalker made its debut during the first-ever “Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase” as producer and director Naoki Yoshida presented a stunning new trailer which set the stage for this next chapter in the Final Fantasy XIV Online epic.

During the showcase, Yoshida also revealed the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV Online, scheduled to launch into open beta on April 13, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version will feature numerous upgrades from the PlayStation 4 version, including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support, and more. Players whose Final Fantasy XIV Online service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta.

The new expansion will bring an abundance of new features, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, updates to the battle system, a variety of new challenges to overcome, as well as crafter and gatherer content. At the showcase, details on much of the new content and features were announced for Endwalker:

Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

New Jobs: Sage and more

Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

A New Tribe: the Arkasodara

New threats, including Anima.

New Dungeons

New High-Difficulty Raid: Pandæmonium

Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series

New Small-scale PvP Mode

An Additional “Trust” System ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A New Residential District: Ishgard

Updates to the Gold Saucer

Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary

New Gear and Crafting Recipes

Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System

Final Fantasy XIV Online is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles