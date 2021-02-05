Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed With No New Release Date - News

/ 67 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developers Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai have delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake from March 18 to a "later date." No specific new release date was announced.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, Uplay.

"Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise," reads the message from the developers of the game. "It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible.

"With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.

"We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you for your ongoing support."

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a journey as the Prince to prevent the powerful Sands of Time from falling into the hands of the treacherous Vizier. Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to control time itself. Fight cursed enemies and solve puzzles along the way.

Key Features:

A Classic Reborn – Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah.

– Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah. Reimagined for Today – Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack.

– Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack. Wield the Power of Time – Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way.

– Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way. Breathtaking Graphical Updates – Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey.

– Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey. Modernized Controls – Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping.

– Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping. Expand Your Experiences with Bonuses Unlock the original Prince of Persia game (1992 Mac version) along your adventure and access it from the Main Menu whenever you want. Even more surprises await!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles