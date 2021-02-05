By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X|S was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in January

by William D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 286 Views

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in January, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

This is the third straight month where a different console was number one in the UK. The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in November and the Nintendo Switch was number one in December.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


UnderwaterFunktown (35 minutes ago)

Now that's a suprise for sure

jason1637 (36 minutes ago)

I'd expect the Switch to be the top seller due to next gen supply issues. Good for MS the Series X is a great console.

