Xbox Series X|S was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in January - Sales

posted 21 minutes ago

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in January, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

This is the third straight month where a different console was number one in the UK. The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in November and the Nintendo Switch was number one in December.

In the UK last month, Xbox Series S/X was the best-selling console. That's 3 different best-selling consoles in the UK over the last 3 months (November: PS5. December: Switch) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) February 5, 2021

