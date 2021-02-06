Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 11 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the Xbox Series X|S with its predecessor, the Xbox One.

The first week for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the Xbox One it is the week ending November 23, 2013.

The Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch on November 10, 2020, while the Xbox One had a staggered launch. The Xbox One launched in North America, parts of Europe, Australia, and South America on November 22, 2013, and in Japan, China, and other European countries in September 2014.

Xbox Series X|S Vs. Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 33,077 - Xbox Series X|S

Gap change over last month: 203,024 - Xbox Series X|S

Total Lead: 40,312 - Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 3,291,911

Xbox One Total Sales: 3,332,223

During week 11, the Xbox Series X|S closed the gap when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 33,077 units and by 203,024 units in the last month. The Xbox One is currently ahead by 40,312 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 3,332,223 units in 11 weeks, while the Xbox One has sold 3,291,911 units.

Week 11 for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending January 23, 2021 and it is the week ending February 1, 2014 for the Xbox One.

The Xbox One sold 64,368 units in its 12th week to bring its lifetime sales to 3,396,591 units. The Xbox Series X|S would need to sell 104,680 units in its 12th week to catch up to the Xbox One.

The Xbox One crossed four million units sold in week 20, and five million units sold in week 37.

