Nintendo Will Announce More Switch Games for 2021 When the Time is Right - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 505 Views
The lineup of games for the Nintendo Switch past April is a bit light, however, that doesn't mean there will be no AAA releases from the gaming giant later this year. The company has shifted from announcing games years in advance to waiting until a matter of months before release.
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent earnings call with investors revealed Nintendo has games that will be coming out next fiscal year they will announce when the time is right.
"Our software lineup for next fiscal year is a topic we will discuss at the appropriate time," Furukawa said. "We have already announced our plans to release Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury in February, followed by Monster Hunter Rise in March, and New Pokémon Snap in April. As always, we are preparing a variety of software titles for consumers in the coming fiscal year."
Some games that were announced in the past that haven't released include Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"We'll say stuff when we want to" isn't news.
Hope that those are not lazy ports as it has become a trend with Nintendo those late years.
Anyway, there's nothing left to port from the WiiU games except XCX.
In Nintendo's defense (to an extent) the Wii U was such a massive flop that not many got to experience the great first party games that were on the system, so at least those games got chance at a second life. But now that the Wii U games are certainly done now, Nintendo better crank out brand new games only going forward.
This has left us with no first party tiltes on the switch. probably the poorest first party line up ever. I mean we've been keeping with the same mario kart since 7 years, the same pikmin since 8 years the same 2D mario since 9 fucking years and the same donkey kong since 7 years.
within those titles a lot of them are major arrows in nintendos arc. Those are not second range IPs, yet they got nothing new on one of nintendo's most successful systems. with an average of 8 years dont tell me that they got no time to develop new entries for the ones listed above. They went the lazy route that's all, and i am just fearing that they'll keep with it through the whole generation due to the success of those games on the switch and leave sequels for the next system. I am sincerely hoping that all my guesses are off and wrong.
I wouldn't mind a port of Fatal Frame 5, but it's a pretty niche series, not much mainstream appeal, so i doubt they will port it to Switch unfortunately.
Fingers crossed for a new DK or Star Fox game! I gave up hopes on a new F-Zero game a long time ago lol but Nintendo needs to embrace all of their franchises as so many of them now have been shown so little love. It'd be awesome to get into the extreme sports games again with 1080 Snowboarding and Wave Race
And here I thought that they just stopped working out of a sudden and all went on vacation.