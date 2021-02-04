SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium Launches February 17 for Switch - News

Developer SNK announced SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop as part of the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection series.

The game originally launched on the Neo Geo Pocket Color in 1999. It has 26 fighters from SNK and Capcom IPs.

The dream SNK and CAPCOM collaboration title that can fit in your hands is coming to the Nintendo Switch!



SNK VS CAPCOM: MATCH OF THE MILLENIUM launched on the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR back in 1999, and now it will be available to download on the Nintendo eShop Feb, 17th PST! #SVC pic.twitter.com/QzIWTghzy6 — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 5, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

In this battle, the mightiest brawler is crowned!

It’s time to settle the score… 18* of SNK and Capcom’s most popular characters collide in the pivotal battle of game history! Truly a match of the Millennium!

Thrill to three battle formats: Single, Tag, and Team.

Select from three battle types to suit your playing preferences.

Can you play VS Mode battles and exchange various data? Of course!

Jump into the new SC Olympic Mode and strive to break all records.

*Eight additional characters are unlockable.

