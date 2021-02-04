Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 31, 2021.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained in second place, while Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is up from fifth to third place. Grand Theft Auto V remains in fourth place and EA Sports UFC is up two spots to take fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin's Creed Odyssey Assassin's Creed Origins Need for Speed: Payback

