Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

240 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumps from fifth to first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 31, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is down to second place, Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the charts in third place, Grand Theft Auto V is down from third to fourth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up from sixth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ring Fit Adventure Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft (NS) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Super Mario Odyssey

