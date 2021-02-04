Switch Sells Another 114,170 Units in Japan, PS5 Sells 25,948 units - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 73,362 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 31, 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second with sales of 42,124 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third with sales of 25,151 units.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 23,551 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in sixth with sales of 15,761 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth with sales of 17,503 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh with 11,220 units sold.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 114,170 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,948 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,603 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,099 units, and the 3DS sold 588.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 73,362 (1,789,756) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 42,124 (2,316,011) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 25,151 (6,606,006) [NSW] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/28/21) – 23,551 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,503 (3,638,441) [PS4] Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/28/21) – 15,761 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,220 (4,133,863) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,546 (1,797,233) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 10,411 (623,205) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,514 (3,762,719)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 87,463 (14,964,665) Switch Lite – 26,707 (3,251,098) PlayStation 5 – 23,619 (269,576) PlayStation 4 – 3,854 (7,750,544) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,329 (57,994) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 588 (1,153,594) Xbox Series X – 562 (26,128) Xbox Series S – 537 (7,222) PlayStation 4 Pro – 19 (1,575,600)

